Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

