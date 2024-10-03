Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.