Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $384,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,883,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

