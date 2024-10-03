Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 140,074 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $12,575,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

