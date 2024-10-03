Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

HUBG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

