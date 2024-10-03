Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUM. Bank of America cut Humana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.90.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Down 11.8 %

HUM stock opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.