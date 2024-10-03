Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.86.

HUM stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

