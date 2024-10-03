Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62.

HURN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

