Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Up 2.8%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 100,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 290,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
