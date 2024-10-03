Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Up 2.8%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 100,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 290,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 58.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.