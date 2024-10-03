Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.00.
Hydro One Trading Down 1.8 %
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 2.0445326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
