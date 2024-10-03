Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.33. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 24,398 shares changing hands.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,437,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,717.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

