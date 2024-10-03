Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.33. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 24,398 shares changing hands.
Hyzon Motors Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.87.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyzon Motors
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.