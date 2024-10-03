IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,434,578.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 98,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $328.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.