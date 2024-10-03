IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.12

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.12 and traded as high as C$41.23. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.19, with a volume of 193,948 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.71.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0287984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.