Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 39000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

