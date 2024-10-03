Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Acquires A$10,496.00 in Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Arlaud bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,496.00 ($7,238.62).

Imdex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Imdex alerts:

Imdex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.