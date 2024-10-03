Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.72

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 125973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

