Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Down 15.0 %

IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage



Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

