IMPACTfolio LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

