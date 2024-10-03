IMPACTfolio LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 1.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMB opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

