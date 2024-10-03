IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $204,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.88. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

