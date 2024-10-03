IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $325.01 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $333.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

