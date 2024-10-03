IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $82,523,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 213,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

