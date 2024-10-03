IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases 6,283 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $83.34 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

