IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,144,000 after purchasing an additional 292,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $495.67 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.24. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

