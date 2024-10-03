Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,817,000 after acquiring an additional 412,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after buying an additional 428,252 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,729,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 379,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

IMO stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

