Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

