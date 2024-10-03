Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.23. 1,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Informa Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.