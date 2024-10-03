Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £136,416.00, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.