Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

