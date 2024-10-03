Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 158,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 88,878 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $66.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
