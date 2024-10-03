Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $33,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $135.98 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $138.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

