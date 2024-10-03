Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $138.37.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

