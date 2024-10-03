Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

