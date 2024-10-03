Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for 1.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $442,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 78.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

