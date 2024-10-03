Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $3,993,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $749.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

