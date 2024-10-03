Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.14. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 22,621 shares trading hands.
Innovotech Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Innovotech Company Profile
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovotech
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.