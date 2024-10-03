InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market cap of C$186.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.25.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.3484321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

