Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Purchases 268,701 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$169,819.03 ($117,116.57).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt bought 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,578.41 ($39,019.59).
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt purchased 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,500.00 ($112,068.97).
- On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt bought 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,309.12 ($30,558.01).
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt acquired 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$460,746.18 ($317,755.99).
- On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,997.76 ($127,584.66).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt purchased 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$315,501.30 ($217,587.10).
- On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,636.20 ($100,438.76).
360 Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.
About 360 Capital Group
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.