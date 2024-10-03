Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Buys 213,800 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$952,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 4.1 %

APM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 134,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,830. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Andean Precious Metals ( CVE:APM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

