Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Buys 213,800 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$952,000.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.
Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 4.1 %
APM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 134,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,830. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Andean Precious Metals
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
