Insider Buying: Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires 21,052 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Biohaven by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

