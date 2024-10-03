Insider Buying: Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN) Insider Acquires 172,414 Shares of Stock

Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles acquired 172,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.01 ($6,896.56).
Caspin Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 19.12 and a current ratio of 6.17.
Caspin Resources Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caspin Resources
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for Caspin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.