Insider Buying: Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN) Insider Acquires 172,414 Shares of Stock

Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles acquired 172,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.01 ($6,896.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 19.12 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Caspin Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt minerals. Its flagship properties include the 80% owned Yarawindah Brook Project covering approximately 400 square kilometers, as well as 100% owned Mount Squires Gold Project that covers a land holding of 750 square kilometers located in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

