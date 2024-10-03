Insider Buying: Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$18,840.00 ($12,993.10).
Cettire Stock Performance
Cettire Company Profile
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
