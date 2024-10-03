Insider Buying: Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Insider Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$159.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,915.

Shares of EVT stock remained flat at C$160.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 1 year low of C$121.95 and a 1 year high of C$169.50. The company has a market cap of C$904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

