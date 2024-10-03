Insider Buying: Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas bought 40,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £340,000 ($454,788.66).

Energean Trading Up 2.9 %

Energean stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 860.50 ($11.51). The stock had a trading volume of 537,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 938.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,029.40. Energean plc has a 52-week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,233 ($16.49). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Energean Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,035.71%.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

