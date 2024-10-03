Insider Buying: Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Acquires 190 Shares of Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Director Pierre J. Blouin purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.17 per share, with a total value of C$11,622.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at C$51,079.20.

Fortis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 454,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,194. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$50.69 and a 1 year high of C$62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 3.338843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.40.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

