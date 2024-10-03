Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,243.45).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Impax Environmental Markets stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 391 ($5.23). 579,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.43) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £987.47 million, a PE ratio of -9,800.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12,500.00%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

