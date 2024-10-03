Insider Buying: Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Acquires 282,061 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Murray acquired 282,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,642.74 ($34,236.37).

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Jupiter Mines alerts:

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.