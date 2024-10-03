Insider Buying: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Buys 5,793,742 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) CEO Wesley R. Edens acquired 5,793,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 12,279,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

