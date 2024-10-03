Insider Buying: Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY – Get Free Report) insider John Delaney acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,413.79).

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olympio Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and lithium tenements. It holds a 100% interest in the Goldfields project includes 104 blocks, which comprises six granted exploration licenses, three granted prospecting licenses, and one granted mining license covering an area of approximately 295 square kilometers located in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia; and the Halls Creek project consists of six granted exploration licenses in 110 blocks covering an area of 340 square kilometers located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

