Insider Buying: Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY – Get Free Report) insider John Delaney acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,413.79).
Olympio Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Olympio Metals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Olympio Metals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for Olympio Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympio Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.