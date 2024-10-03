Insider Buying: Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL – Get Free Report) insider James Kruger purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,482.76).

Powerhouse Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

About Powerhouse Ventures

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, incubation in growth capital companies. The firm prefers to invest in industrials, health care, information technology, utilities, electrification, decarbonisation, next generation computing, space technologies and healthcare technologies.

